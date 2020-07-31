Buyers violating SOPs in cattle markets

Islamabad : Most of the customers also including elderly and children in the cattle markets are violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced by the local administration to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The SOPs clearly ban entry of senior citizens and children but they can be seen roaming in the cattle markets many even without wearing face masks.

When asked a customer named Attiqur Rehman in the Cattle Market at Bhatta Chowk (Islamabad) said “I have come with my father and two children because buying a sacrificial animal is always a ‘joint venture’ in the families.”

“The social distancing is not possible in this kind of rush especially when everyone is in hurry to buy animals. We are using face masks and it is all we can do given the ground situation,” he said.

All sacrificial animals should be pegged at a distance to avoid close gathering of customers but it is not being observed by the sellers in the cattle markets.

Almost none of the sellers are using face masks and they even do not consider it necessary despite the fact that coronavirus pandemic still poses threat to lives of the people.

“We have come from a village in Rahim Yar Khan and no one in our area wears face mask. I have not seen a person in our relatives who got infected from the coronavirus,” said Ishtiaq, an animal seller in Cattle Market near Chakri Road (Rawalpindi).

The traffic wardens are seen announcing social distancing messages through megaphones and it appears that no one is ready to listen to their advices.

It has also become a challenge to ensure cleanliness in the cattle markets due to heavy rains in the monsoon season.