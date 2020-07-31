Transporters fleecing passengers

Rawalpindi : A large number of people at different bus terminals on Thursday faced the same old problem of overcharging by the transporters while going to their hometowns to celebrate Eidul Azha.

Majority of passengers prefer road transports rather than trains, therefore all terminals were packed with passengers and the transporters were demanding double fares from commuters taking advantage of the Eid. Even some transporters were charging full fares from five to seven-year-old children.

Majority of private cars (without permit) are also taking long route passengers and minting money. Not a single official of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was present at any terminal to stop overcharging. Majority of the passengers strongly protested here at terminals against overcharging but in vain.