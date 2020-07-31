Petrol shops

The petrol mafia has shown its ugly side a couple of times in Pakistan and the high penalties imposed by the government have failed to stop the fake shortages from time to time that greatly increase petrol sales for them. The government can end their monopoly by opening thousands of mini petrol shops across Pakistan. These shops will sell one liter petrol bottles and will cater to motorcycles and rickshaws. Since 45 percent of the population own motorcycles and they buy one or a few liters at one time, such petrol shops can greatly reduce monopoly control.

Similarly, the government should ensure that standard, transparent glass bottles are used as petrol bottles. New companies can become suppliers of sealed, pre-filled petrol bottles to increase safety and reduce use of smuggled petrol. The government can increase women's business ownership by allowing only women to own these petrol shops.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar