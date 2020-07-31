Hazy matters

It is with great regret that we witnessed the exit of two of our most competent and well-educated special assistants to the prime minister. Dr Zafar Mirza, during his limited tenure as SAPM on National Health Services was able to contain the spreading Covid-19 pandemic. A remarkable achievement; he deserves a B+. Tania Aidrus, was a potential bright spot as SAPM on Digital Pakistan ready to take up the challenge of rapidly propelling Pakistan into the modern, digital age for both the young, the old, and urban and rural dwellers alike. It seems we are back to square one, needing to induct two new SAPMs.

I would like to propose that a new federal ministry of Digital & Information Technology Services should be created in Pakistan without further delay; all digital and IT related projects should be brought under its domain to speed up Pakistan’s digitization on war footing. Moreover, why don't we make decisions after due process or consultation, rather than in haste, with regard to all important government appointments? The next elections are barely three years away but still key areas of governmental performance remain as hazy as ever.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore