Karachi's future

This refers to the news story, ‘Govt to take steps to rid Karachiites of hardships: PM’ (Jul 30). Karachi has become an orphan city and there is no ownership of its problems though it provides the largest chunk of revenue to the country. The prime minister has taken serious notice of the post rain situation and has tasked the NDMA to clean up the nullahs and lift the garbage, though this is not the function of the authority. The Sindh High Court is also irked by the situation in Karachi and has asked KMC, SSWMB to explain failure to remove garbage from the city (Jul 30). On the other hand, the Sindh chief minister says that his government has released Rs463 million to clean up storm water drains and other rain related expenditures.

The moot point being: is there any justification for an elected government to remain in power if it cannot carry out its basic function and discharge its rudimentary responsibility? The solution to Karachi’s multitude of problems is that the city be made a part of federal territory and be directly governed by the federal government. Billions of rupees of Karachi revenues, which are being siphoned off, can then be spent on improving the infrastructure of the metropolis. If need be, a referendum can be held to determine the wishes of Karachiites – whether they want to remain under the Sindh government or under the federal government. Karachi is the commercial and financial hub of the country. Its progress and development is closely linked with the prosperity of the country. Hard decisions are needed beyond political sensibilities if the nation is to progress.

Arif Majeed

Karachi