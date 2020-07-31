No fans at Monza for Italian GP, say organisers

SILVERSTONE, United Kingdom: Hopes that this year’s Italian Grand Prix would be held in front of a controlled number of spectators were quashed on Thursday.

Officials announced in a statement that the event to be staged from September 4-6 at Monza will be run behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans who have bought tickets in advance for the hugely popular race will be given a full refund, said the statement.

The Italian event, one of two ever-presents on the Formula One calendar since the 1950 inaugural world championship season, is scheduled to be held a week before Ferrari host the 1000th race of the team’s history at Mugello, the Tuscany Grand Prix.