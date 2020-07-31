Brentford beat Swansea to reach Championship play-off final

LONDON: Thomas Frank insisted Brentford proved they are not chokers by booking their place in the Championship play-off final with an impressive 3-1 win against Swansea on Wednesday.

Frank’s side trailed 1-0 after Sunday’s semi-final first leg, but they hit back to mark the last match at their Griffin Park stadium with a 3-2 aggregate success.

Ollie Watkins cancelled out Swansea’s advantage in the opening minutes and Emiliano Marcondes doubled stylish Brentford’s lead before the break.

Bryan Mbeumo bagged their third goal after half-time and Rhian Brewster’s strike was too late to spark a Swansea revival.

Brentford will face local rivals Fulham or Cardiff in the play-off final at Wembley on August 4.

Fulham hold a 2-0 first leg lead heading into Thursday’s decisive meeting at Craven Cottage.

Successive defeats against lowly Stoke and Barnsley at the end of the regular season ruined third placed Brentford’s hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

But the unfashionable west London club, forever in the shadow of neighbours Chelsea, remain in the hunt to reach England’s top-flight for the first time in 73 years.

And Frank was adamant he always believed his team could cope with the play-off pressure.

“Because we had these two minor setbacks everyone was talking about ‘can they handle it’, but you know we put too many things on a specific game,” Frank said.

“We were just on it. The way we played tonight, I honestly think we could have won three or four nil.”