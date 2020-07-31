Pakistan have done England a favour: Wasim

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has said that by touring England during the COVID-19 pandemic, the national team has done a massive favour to the hosts which could be beneficial in any reciprocal tours of Pakistan.

In a PCB podcast interview, he said that neither any formal deal was struck with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) nor was it the time to do so. But he added that the tour would benefit the team in the long-run. He hinted that English cricket team would tour Pakistan in future.

Wasim said that the tour of Pakistan to England is being taken in a very positive manner in England and this tour will be of great benefit to Pakistan cricket in future.

He said that he was constantly asked why he was doing all this for England, so he wanted to make it clear that there was no deal with England.

“Pakistan’s tour of England is being appreciated a lot in Britain. It will help us a lot in future,” the PCB CEO said.

Wasim further said that PCB’s decision to send its team for Test and T20I series to England was not just for its own sake but for the greater good of the global game.

He said that in this regard, discussions will be held with the ECB in the future and he is sure that the English board will make the best decision.

“PCB is now making decisions not only for Pakistan but also for world cricket. We have to understand that if cricket is not played for the next six months, the ICC will suffer financially,” he said.

He said that the commencement of sports activities is also important from an economic point of view. He added that he was a strong supporter of solidarity in sports.