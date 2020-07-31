PCB appoints new CFO

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of Lahore-based Javed Murtaza as its new Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment was approved by the Board of Governors through a circular resolution on Thursday.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Javed is a seasoned finance professional with hands-on experience in all aspects of commercial operations, financial planning and analysis, corporate finance, financial and managerial accounting, internal and external audits, international taxation and ERP implementation.

Javed is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, and is also a Certified Public Accountant from Virginia State Board of Accountancy, USA. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the US.

He has worked for KPMG in Toronto and Singapore, and with Ernst & Young in London. His last assignment was as head of Financial Planning and Analysis of six countries for a fortune-five-hundred multinational companu operating in Pakistan.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I welcome Javed Murtaza to the PCB family and with the experience he brings, I am confident he will make a meaningful contribution to the organisation as we continue to aspire towards good governance, strong financial management and transparency.” Javed Murtaza will assume charge from August 3.