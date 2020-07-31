Jansher recovering after successful surgery

ISLAMABAD: Former world squash champion Jansher Khan went through two stenosis lower and upper spinal cord surgeries at a local hospital in Islamabad the other day.

After the successful operation, Jansher thanked surgeons, supporting staff, family members and his well-wishers.

Jansher had been experiencing back pain for almost a year. “It was becoming increasingly difficult for me to pray or even walk due to excessive backache. Since I am still physically tough, I kept tolerating it. Last week the pain became unbearable and specialists decided to conduct an operation at the earliest,” Jansher said on Thursday.

The former world champion had a plan to go through surgery in England but later after consulting relatives and friends, he decided to have his surgery in Islamabad.

“I am really happy and feeling relieved. Specialists and surgeons in Pakistan are really good and possibly know more about our physical structure than a specialist from a foreign country,” he said.

He said he had worked extra hard during his professional era to earn laurels for the country and never cared for his health. “It was the stress on my body which turned out to be the reason for this problem.

“I would advise youngsters that along with hard training, they must take special care of their knees and back and treat minor ailments in a timely manner to avoid serious future problems,” he added.