Senators want legislation for sports promotion under CSR

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has recommended amendments to the laws to support the country’s sports under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Last week’s meeting of the committee urged the Ministry for IPC to come up with required legislation by moving a bill in the Senate within two months.

The Senate committee headed by Sardar Yaqoob Nasar said that legislation was a must to promote sports, especially hockey.

The meeting recommended that after the required legislation, private companies would be bound to support sports in the country under CSR.

The committee also recommended that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) should come up with cogent proposals for reviving hockey structure.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the ministry should identify 15-20 departments for sponsoring domestic hockey teams.

The Ministry for IPC in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education shall ensure attention to sports activities in educational institutions.

The meeting also recommended that former players and politicians must be involved in the promotion of hockey and an exclusive hockey channel may be started.

The minutes also mentioned Senator Mushahidullah Khan’s remarks. He said hockey brought great happiness to the country but the people are no longer interested in the national game. He added that earlier private companies and the government departments used to invest in hockey teams. WAPDA, banks and many other institutions provided good salaries to players but now the situation has changed, he said. He stressed that private sector should be bound to form hockey teams.

The committee also expressed its unhappiness over the absence of the PCB chairman and CEO from the meeting.

Ministry for IPC secretary was asked to ensure presence of the PCB chairman and CEO in the next meeting.