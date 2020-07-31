Scottish schools set for full return in mid-Aug

LONDON: Children in Scotland can return to schools full-time in the middle of next month, the devolved government said on Thursday as it eases coronavirus lockdown measures.

It will be the first time since March that Scottish pupils will have attended schools since late March. Scotland recorded no deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 over the past two weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said schools could reopen gradually from August 11, adding that classes should be in full swing by the start of the following week. "Incidence and prevalence of the virus are, as of now, at very low levels in Scotland," she told lawmakers in Edinburgh.

"Given how long children have been out of school, some local authorities may opt for a phased return over the first few days. "But we expect all pupils to be at school full-time from the 18th August at the latest."

The Scottish leader unveiled Â£75 million ($98 million, 83 million euros) in additional funding to help schools prepare for reopening, including the recruitment of around 1,400 extra teachers.