India’s fugitive ‘Dr Death’ arrested

NEW DELHI: An Indian traditional-medicine doctor jailed for life for murdering truck drivers and feeding their remains to crocodiles has been caught after jumping parole while on release for good behaviour, Indian police said.

Devendra Kumar Sharma, 62, was arrested by Delhi police in the capital late on Tuesday. In January he failed to return from a weeks-long parole after serving 16 years behind bars. Sharma was given a life sentence in 2004 in northern Rajasthan state after being found guilty of several murders between 2002 and 2004, earning him the nickname "Dr Death" in the Indian media.