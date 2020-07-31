close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
AFP
July 31, 2020

Bulgarian protesters block Sofia

World

AFP
July 31, 2020

SOFIA: Anti-government protesters occupied two key crossroads in downtown Sofia on Thursday, vowing to block traffic until the conservative government they accuse of corruption resigns.

Thousands of people have rallied for three weeks in the Bulgarian capital and other cities in the poor EU member´s biggest protests in years. Since late Wednesday, protesters have set up several tents on Eagles Bridge, one of Sofia´s busiest downtown crossroads, as well as outside the government headquarters.

One of the protest organisers, Nikolay Hadjigenov, told public BNR radio that the traffic blockades and other civil disobedience action would be maintained until Prime Minister Boyko Borisov quits. "Borisov won´t hear us. We don´t have any such illusions so we must bring him down by force," Hadjigenov said.

