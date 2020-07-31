close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
AFP
July 31, 2020

Zimbabwe bans anti-govt protests

World

AFP
July 31, 2020

HARARE: Zimbabwe has banned protests and deployed soldiers and police to clear the streets of the capital Harare on the eve of planned demonstrations Friday against alleged state corruption and the deteriorating economy. Police criss-crossed the central business district on Thursday, using loudhailers to order people to stop whatever they were doing and go home. At checkpoints, busloads of people heading into the city centre were turned back.

