Fri Jul 31, 2020
AFP
July 31, 2020

EU sanctions on Russian, Chinese ‘cyber attackers’

World

AFP
July 31, 2020

BRUSSELS: The European Union imposed its first ever sanctions against alleged cyber attackers on Thursday, targeting Russian and Chinese individuals and a specialist unit of Moscow’s GRU military intelligence agency.

An export firm based in North Korea and technology company from Tiajin, China, were also listed. The member states said measures would be taken against six individuals and three entities involved in various actions, including the attempt to hack into the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

