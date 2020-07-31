Zimbabwe bans anti-govt protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARARE: Zimbabwe has banned protests and deployed soldiers and police to clear the streets of the capital Harare on the eve of planned demonstrations Friday against alleged state corruption and the deteriorating economy. Police criss-crossed the central business district on Thursday, using loudhailers to order people to stop whatever they were doing and go home. At checkpoints, busloads of people heading into the city centre were turned back.
