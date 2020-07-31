Former US presidential candidate dies of Covid-19

WASHINGTON: Herman Cain, a US businessman and onetime Republican presidential candidate, has died after a month-long battle with coronavirus, his website announced. He was 74. Cain died in an Atlanta-area hospital, where he was admitted in early July, according to Newsmax, where he had been set to launch a weekly television program. "Herman Cain -- our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us -- has passed away," the editor of his website wrote.