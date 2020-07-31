close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

Gold rates unchanged

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market remained unchanged on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood unchanged at Rs122,750/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained the same at Rs105,238.

In the international market, bullion rates decreased $1 to $1,954/ounce.

Silver rates; however, dropped Rs50/tola to Rs1,420/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams dropped Rs42.86 to Rs1,217.42.

Latest News

More From Business