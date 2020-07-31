Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market remained unchanged on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood unchanged at Rs122,750/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained the same at Rs105,238.

In the international market, bullion rates decreased $1 to $1,954/ounce.

Silver rates; however, dropped Rs50/tola to Rs1,420/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams dropped Rs42.86 to Rs1,217.42.