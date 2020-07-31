7.1pc Britons previously infected with coronavirus: study

LONDON: A study of more than 20,000 people across the UK found that 7.1 per cent of the population have been infected with Sars-Cov-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19.

But rates of previous infection were found to vary significantly across different sectors of society, according to the research which measured antibodies among participants.

Antibody tests check a person’s blood for antibodies, which indicate past infection with a virus. The major new study to examine the extent of previous infection across Britain, found that under 30s were more likely to have a previous infection than over 70s.

Among participants over the age of 70, just 5.4 per cent had positive antibody tests, compared to 10.8 per cent of those under 30.

The rate of previous infection was higher among black (11.3 per cent) and South Asian (9 per cent) participants compared to white people (6.9 per cent), according to the UK Biobank study.

Previous infection was least common among people who live in the South West of England and Scotland – where only 4.4 per cent of the population had a positive antibody test. But one in 10 Londoners (10.4 per cent) has previously been infected. People from more deprived backgrounds were also more likely to have had a previous infection of the virus, with 6.1 per cent of the wealthiest showing a positive antibody result compared to 8.9 per cent of the most deprived.

Researchers found no difference between men and women for previous infection rates.

But they said that for some groups, infection rates were significantly higher than the general population. For example, 18.4 per cent of participants from ethnic minority groups who are aged under 30 and living in London have previously been infected.

The study saw blood antibody tests conducted on 20,200 people over the age of 18 – a combination of existing Biobank participants, their children and grandchildren.

Participants provided a finger prick blood sample – and they are continuing to provide samples going forwards as well as information about any symptoms as the study continues.

The samples were examined by scientists at Oxford University. These are the first findings from the study, which will continue throughout the year.

It comes as the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBA) said it had seen an “overwhelming response” from Covid-19 volunteers asked to take part in a separate new study.

NHSBA has provided a text messaging service recruiting people who tested positive for Covid-19 for a new piece of research which aims to analyse the whole genome sequences of people who have been either very severely affected by the illness, or who have had it with only mild or even no symptoms.

As a result of the text messaging service, 7,000 people have signed up to the genetic study by the University of Edinburgh with Genomics England and GenOMICC consortium.