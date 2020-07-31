India’s Rafale fleet can trigger arms race, warns Pakistan

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern over India acquiring a new fleet of Rafale jets, Pakistan warned on Thursday that such nuclear-capable systems could lead to an arms race in South Asia.

“The transfer of advanced systems, where there is an open intention of conversion into nuclear delivery platforms, calls into question the commitment of international suppliers to non-proliferation commitments,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at a weekly press briefing here. The first batch of five French-made Rafale fighter jets arrived at an Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Ambala on Wednesday, following which India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “If anyone should be worried about or critical about this new capability, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity.”

The spokesperson said it was disturbing to note that India continued enhancing mass military capabilities beyond its genuine security requirement.

Quoting former senior Indian officials and several international publications, Farooqui said Rafale jets were dual-capable systems that could also be modified as nuclear weapon delivery platforms.

She said India was continuously enhancing its military capability beyond genuine security requirement and asked the world community to “dissuade India from its disproportionate arms build-up”.

“While remaining opposed to any arms race in South Asia, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to these developments and remains confident of its ability to thwart any ill-considered act of aggression,” she stressed.

The spokesperson said according to credible and reputable international research institutes, India was now the second largest arms importer in the world, adding: “India has nuclearised the Indian Ocean and continues to increase the readiness of its arsenal through measures such as canisterisation of missile systems.”

“Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the risks of massive Indian arms buildup as well as their offensive security doctrine and force postures, which are adversely affecting strategic stability in South Asia,” she said.

“This arms buildup is being aided and abetted through a policy of exemptions, waivers and supply of advanced equipment, technology and weapons for narrow commercial interests,” she added.

Farooqui said such arms transfers also violated the objectives of various export control regimes on preventing destabilising accumulations of arms in various regions, including with outstanding conflicts and disputes.

“The world is already a witness to the bellicose and irresponsible rhetoric by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government in pursuit of a revisionist agenda in the neighbourhood,” she said.

On Pakistan’s part, she said: “We remain open to consideration of measures for crisis management, risk reduction, and strategic restraint.”

Referring to the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), the spokesperson said Kashmiris suffered continued subjugation and brutalisation on 360th day following the revoking of special status of the valley on August 5 last year.

She mentioned that ceasefire violations on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons continued unabated. “This year alone, India has committed 1,823 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 martyrdoms and leaving 138 seriously injured,” she added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemned restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on Eid al-Adha prayers in IoJ&K. “Imposition of restrictions on prayers on one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar represents complete disrespect by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of IoJ&K,” she said.

She said Indian authorities were using Covid-19 related restrictions as a pretext to curb religious freedom of the Muslims of held territory.

“Pakistan urges the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of glaring denial of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international laws and conventions,” the spokesperson said.