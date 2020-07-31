close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
July 31, 2020

10 killed in clash over land in Dir

Top Story

 
July 31, 2020

UPPER DIR: A deadly clash between two armed rival groups over a dispute of land ownership led to the killing of at least 10 people in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

A police spokesman said people from two rival groups opened fire at each other in the Sherai Darra area over a land and mountain dispute, which resulted in the casualties. At least two others were wounded. Geo News reported an official saying the deadly exchange took place at a funeral.

The spokesman warned that the death toll could rise, as the gun battle was ongoing, but added that a heavy contingent of police had been dispatched to the area to control the situation. The official further added the incident took place in a far flung area, and it took the police some time to get there. The firing was still ongoing as this report was filed.

