Petition against dual nationalities of PM’s aides dismissed

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of four special assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for holding dual nationalities.

He questioned how the system would perform if the Prime Minister was not even authorised to appoint his special assistants. “Where is it written in the Constitution that special assistants cannot hold dual nationalities?” he said.

During the course of the proceedings, Justice Minallah said an elected Prime Minister carried a heavy responsibility of the nation. “What is wrong if the Prime Minister appoints someone for his help,” he said.

Akram Chaudhry, the petitioner’s lawyer, pleaded to the court that only five special assistants could be appointed under Article 93 of the Constitution. To this, the Chief Justice said this article was related to the appointment of advisers, not for special assistants.

The lawyer said special assistants could not hold dual nationalities in accordance with the rules of business. The court observed that the section had been eliminated in 2010. After listening to the arguments, the bench reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the case and later dismissed it.