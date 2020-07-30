Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IOJ&K

JAMMU: In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred two youth and injured another during a military operation in Nowshera area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation at Warpora in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The troops cordoned off the area and launched house-to-house search.

Earlier, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, resulting in serious injuries to three innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, Farida Bibi, Alam Bibi and Safeer, residents of village Akhori, sustained serious injuries, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.