Opposition takes on govt in Senate over ICJ, FATF ordinances

ISLAMABAD: The government came under scathing criticism in the Senate Wednesday for allegedly facilitating Indian spy and terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav, undermining the Parliament and making it irrelevant by doing legislation through ordinances.

The PPP Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman regretted that it was the PTI which had made the Indian spy’s issue so controversial and emphasised that the government should have given them briefing; in camera session or through house committees on the spy’s matter, being so sensitive at the moment. “But you don’t want to talk through the Parliament. The way we are being treated is contempt of Parliament,” she asserted. Sherry Rehman objected to ordinances despite sessions of both the houses of the Parliament being underway and regretted that the government had made it a tradition unfortunately not to follow the laid down procedure regarding legislation. She retorted that presenting the ordinances during the session was an insult to Parliament. Former chairman of the Senate and senior leader of the PPP Mian Raza Rabbani criticised the bill on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), saying, “It seems like our strings are in the hands of the international financial establishment.”

Rabbani said that the dignity of the Parliament still existed today. Under the Constitution, he pointed out, the Parliament is supreme, as it made historic decisions, these decisions strengthened the nation and the Federation and the Senate in particularly stood against dictatorship of Zia and Musharraf and today he was wondering what had happened to Parliament now. He said that the FATF bill was passed and the constitutional and fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan were being violated at the behest of the international establishment. Minister for Law Farogh Naseem held out an assurance that Pakistan had accepted the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision regarding Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and had to comply with the FATF as a responsible nation state.