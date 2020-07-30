Anti-terrorism, UNSC bills through amid Opp rumpus

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed “The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020” and “The United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020” with a majority vote amid sloganeering and strong protest from the opposition members.

The opposition members tore copies of agenda and bills while surrounding Speaker’s dais while continuing slogans ‘No, No’ as Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan moved the two bills for passage.

The Speaker while directing the protesting members to occupy their seats, said that he would not take dictation from anybody. “You may occupy my seat,” the Speaker also asked the opposition members.

The Speaker started legislative business in the House while interrupting Maulana Asad Mahmood who was speaking on a point of order. The JUI-F parliamentary leader was facing sloganeering from the government benches for continue his speech when the House began clause wise approval of two bills.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr Shireen Mazari had also joined the government members standing in their seats to raise slogans against Maulana Asad. The House echoed with voices of ‘Diesel Diesel’.

This legislation is related to fulfil certain requirements of the Financial Action Task Force in order to bring Pakistan out of FATF’s grey list.

The legislation is aimed at empowering the federal government to direct authorities in Pakistan to implement various measures in the Security Council resolutions including the freezing and seizure of assets, travel ban and arms embargo on the entities and individuals, who are designated on the sanctions list of the United Nations.

The UN Security Council Resolution 1373 requires member states to implement counter-terrorism measures, especially countering the financing of terrorism through their domestic laws. This obligation is implemented in Pakistan through Anti-Pakistan Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, the opposition members in the National Assembly came harsh on the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for accusing the parties opposed to the government of trying to get rid of accountability by proposing 35 amendments to the NAB Law.

Except from passage of two bills relating to FATF conditions, the opposition leaders particularly former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khawaja Muhammad Asif dominated proceedings of the House while giving strong replies to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s Tuesday speech.

Some strong protest from the opposition members also prevented Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi from taking the floor thrice.

However, it was Minister for Communication Murad Saeed who took on opposition saying the government is in no mood to give NRO to the corrupt elements.

However, the PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif said they did not want any relief from the government as they have already suffered a lot because of NAB law.

He said it seems that the NAB laws are applied only when the opposition members are to be targeted while the extremely corrupt elements in the government are enjoying immunity.

He said the foreign minister spoke in the House for over an hour and try to give political colour to the whole matter and an impression was given that the opposition was acting against national interests. “The two sides had already reached consensus on two bills to meet FATF conditions while law including the anti-terrorism bill could be used for political purposes,” he said.

He regretted that an impression was also given that the opposition also wanted to see NAB law in their favour. “This is our experience that NAB law was used against those who drafted them,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also questioned when KP province was piece of Heaven where there was no corruption saying the corrupt people sitting in ruling party’s ranks have no precedence in the past. “Why are there exceptions like Malam Jabba resort, billions tree campaign and foreign funding,” he said adding that provincial accountability head also had to be resigned and the department should be locked.

He said the opposition received draft of the government’s bill in darkness of the night, only three days back through which the government sought extension in tenures of the NAB chairman and deputy prosecutor. “Only a day after the government withdrew the amendment,” he said.

He also offered the government to start accountability process from the year 1947.

Without naming Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the PML-N leader questioned as to why the NAB inquired such persons for their income being earned from shrines.

He went on to say that they wanted to save all politicians from black NAB law saying they also did not want to make laws relating to FATF as controversial.