Apple, Microsoft among top Forbes’ 2020 most valuable brands list

LONDON; When it comes to brand value, it’s hard to topple Big Tech. On Forbes’ 2020 list of the 100 most valuable brands, the top five are the same as last year: Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook. And while the first four have maintained or increased their pace of growth, Facebook has fallen. In fact, the social network’s brand value declined by 21% between fiscal-year 2018 and fiscal-year 2019, foreign media reported.

Several brands had notable shifts in the annual rankings, which examines financial data from the previous fiscal year. Visa rose from 25th to 18th, Adidas went from 61st to 51th, and Netflix jumped from 38th to 26th. Some luxury brands also saw significant changes, with Chanel going from 79th to 52nd and Cartier from 64th to 56th.

This year’s list includes several newcomers: Nintendo, Hennessy, Burger King, and AXA are in the top 100.