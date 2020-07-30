Three killed in capital suburb shootout

ISLAMABAD: A gun battle between two rival groups claimed three lives in village Chatha, falling in the jurisdiction of Nelore Police Station, late Thursday night, police said.

More than five people were wounded critically and shifted to hospital.

The police reached the scene and cordoned off the area but no arrest was made till the filing of the report.

The killed were identified as Samiulla, Sajid and Zahid. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.