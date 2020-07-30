PFUJ criticises closure of Balochi television channel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) have condemned the closure of Balochi language television channel WASH as it has left hundreds of workers and journalists jobless.

In a statement on Wednesday, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi criticised the move as it was the only privately owned TV channel that aired programmes in Balochi language. They have called for the channel’s operation to be resumed.

“The management should have had enough funds to meet any crisis or financial issue. The satellite operator stopped its services due to non-payment, leaving the employees jobless just before Eidul Azha. It is also the responsibly of the government to take appropriate measures to safeguard employees and avoid issuing TV or radio licenses to owners with a weak financial position and resources,” they added.