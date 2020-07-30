Two SPs transferred

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Commissioner office had transferred two officers of the ranks of Superintendents of Police (SPs) Wednesday.

SP (Rural Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal has been appointed as SP (Investigation) transferring him from the post of SP (Rural Zone) while SP Farooq Amjad has replaced him as SP (Rural Zone) and transferred him from the post of SP (CTD).

Notification has been issued from the office of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad. Both the officers would assume the new offices today (Thursday).