Thu Jul 30, 2020
NR
News Report
July 30, 2020

Johnson warns against second virus wave

National

LONDON: Boris Johnson has warned the signs of a “second wave” of coronavirus are surfacing in Europe, as he defended changing travel advice on Spain, foreign media reported.

The prime minister backed the decision taken over the weekend to tell any travellers returning from Spain to the UK to quarantine for 14 days over fears COVID-19 levels there are growin.

