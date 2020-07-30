Johnson warns against second virus wave

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Boris Johnson has warned the signs of a “second wave” of coronavirus are surfacing in Europe, as he defended changing travel advice on Spain, foreign media reported.
The prime minister backed the decision taken over the weekend to tell any travellers returning from Spain to the UK to quarantine for 14 days over fears COVID-19 levels there are growin.
