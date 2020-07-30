Opp to outnumber govt in joint sitting if voting takes place: Zafar

ISLAMABAD: The opposition has decided to give tough time to the government today (Thursday) in the joint sitting of Parliament’s two houses when the seven bills will be placed before it for approval which have been either rejected by the Senate or have gone time barred due to non-approval of the upper house within ninety days of transmission from the other house after their adoption by the National Assembly.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News here Wednesday evening that the session of the joint sitting will be held at 3 pm and adjourned later in the evening. The sitting could be adjourned till next week if the agenda business isn’t transacted till the time of adjournment today. The House could meet again immediately after Eid holidays. It will be adjourned sine die today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the joint sitting while leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif will take permission from his doctors on Thursday morning for travelling to Islamabad from Lahore.

The sources pointed out that united opposition has already evolved its strategy regarding the upcoming bills which have been placed on the agenda. The opposition has decided to oppose the so-called Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) with full force. It will use every parliamentary weapon including filibustering to block the particular law since its firm view that the piece of legislation in question would jeopardise the national interests beyond imagination. The opposition is interested to consign the bills to the joint committee of the two houses for further consideration.

Leader of the opposition in Senate and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chairman Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, while talking to this scribe, said Wednesday evening that despite few members of opposition’s leaving for their respective areas in the evening, the opposition will outnumber the government if headcount is made. He maintained that due to absence of these members margin of victory for the opposition could be reduced but it will succeed in defeating the government in counting.

He was of the view that on one side the government is terming the bill’s passage imperative for the national interest but at the same time exploiting indecent tactics for their adoption. The members belonging to the opposition in Parliament who have gone to their areas, informed their leadership that they could come back to Islamabad by making emergency arrangement provided they are asked to reach the federal capital at any cost.

The government was busy in establishing contacts with its members who are not present in the federal capital till late in the evening so that it could win the contest. One of the major allies of the government could stay away from the House at the time of head counts and that could cause serious embarrassment for the government.

The sources said that government’s stalwarts were trying to contact all group leaders of the ally parties and hopeful to bring their groups in the House. The government has taken a bold decision by bypassing the opposition and instead having dialogue with it, opted to take risk of summoning the joint sitting. It will be an eventful day in the Parliament today.

On paper the joint opposition has at least 14 votes superiority over the government in aggregate. In case the estranged allies of the government decided to vote for the opposition, the situation could become entirely different, the sources added. The opposition leader in the Parliament had their marathon meeting late in the evening for fine tuning their strategy since some government stalwarts have contacted them for rapprochement. They will continue their consultations today as well. It is difficult that the government and opposition could develop any consensus in the matter, the sources said.