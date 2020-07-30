Vitamin D deficiency may increase Covid-19 risk: Study

JERUSALEM: In a fight against the deadly coronavirus, Israeli researchers have found that low levels of Vitamin D in the blood are associated with an increased risk of Covid-19 infection, foreign media reported.

Vitamin D is a hormone, produced in the skin during exposure to sunlight, and helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, which are needed to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

“We wanted to evaluate associations of low plasma vitamin D level with the likelihood of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection and hospitalisation using real-world data,” the study authors wrote.For the current study, published in the journal FEBS, the research team examined data of 7,807 people who recently underwent a Covid-19 test as well as a vitamin D blood test.

The findings showed that low levels of vitamin D in the blood was identified as independently associated with the likelihood of Covid-19 infection.According to the study, of 7,807 individuals, 782 (10.1 per cent) were COVID-19 positive and 7,025 (89.9 per cent) were negative.

The researchers found that the mean plasma vitamin D level was significantly lower among those who tested positive than negative for COVID-19.