Pak olive oil producers ready to enter global market

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani olive oil producers are preparing to enter the global market as 27.5 million olive trees on more than 30,000 acres of land have been planted.

The plantation extends through Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Islamabad and Azad Kashmir, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.

Pakistan has 10 million-acre suitable land for olive plantation, almost double than Spain which is currently the largest olive oil producer in the world.

With an increase in the area under cultivation, Pakistan is passing through a silent revolution of olive oil production.The sector is rapidly moving the country towards self-reliance by introducing Pakistan’s national brand under the name of ‘Pak Olive’ by 2021.According to the report, the Pakistan Olive Oil Council will be established under the Ministry Of National Food Security and Research to suggest policy measures for the promotion of olive oil in the country.

Muhammad Tariq, director of Pak Olive said that within the 2019/20 season, the estimated olive oil production capacity in Pakistan will reach approximately 1,400 tons. By the year 2027, production is expected to reach 16,000 tons.

The government also plans to issue certifications for the marketing and branding of olive oil for the private sector. The project targets plantations of over 50,000 acres in the country by 2022.