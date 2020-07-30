Soldier martyred in Bajaur firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: A soldier embraced martyrdom in a firing incident near the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur tribal district, sources said on Wednesday. The sources said that the militants operating from Afghanistan opened fire on a checkpost of the security forces in which a soldier was martyred. The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Samiullah.
