Thu Jul 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Soldier martyred in Bajaur firing

Top Story

Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

KHAR: A soldier embraced martyrdom in a firing incident near the Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur tribal district, sources said on Wednesday. The sources said that the militants operating from Afghanistan opened fire on a checkpost of the security forces in which a soldier was martyred. The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Samiullah.

