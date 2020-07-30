Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

JAMMU: In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred two youth and injured another during a military operation in Nowshera area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in. Meanwhile, the Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation at Warpora in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The troops cordoned off the area and launched house-to-house search.

Earlier, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, resulting in serious injuries to three innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, Farida Bibi, Alam Bibi and Safeer, residents of village Akhori, sustained serious injuries, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflected consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and were a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the working boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the spokesperson said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the WB have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1,823 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in Shahadat of 14 innocent civilians and serious injuries to 138 others.