Govt obtained $10.6b foreign loans during FY-2019-20

ISLAMABAD: The government has obtained $10.6 billion foreign loans from multilateral and bilateral creditors during the financial year 2019-20 out of which $3.373 billion were secured as foreign commercial borrowings. The foreign commercial borrowing has become second major source of getting foreign inflows as it constitutes 32 percent of total foreign inflows. The government managed $4 billion as budgetary support from the multilateral creditors so it stands at first or 37 percent of total $10.6 billion foreign inflows.

“The government has increased its reliance on commercial borrowing because it could not launch Euro/Sukuk bonds in international market,” said official sources while talking to The News here Wednesday.

Secondly, the government had exhausted its programme loans provisions in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and it was not yet known how the gross financing needs of $29.3 billion would be managed in the current fiscal year when the IMF programme is on halting mode.

However, official report on foreign inflows stated that during the entire fiscal year 2019-20, the government has received $10.662 billion total external inflows from multiple financing sources which are 82 percent of annual budget estimates of $12.958 billion for the entire fiscal year 2019-20.

The gap between the budgetary target of $13 billion and the actual inflows of $ 10.6 billion is primarily because the government was unable to issue Eurobonds of amount $3 billion in the international capital markets.

In the corresponding period of fiscal year 2018-19, the external inflows were $10.595 billion which were around (109 percent) of the annual budgeted amount of $9.692 billion. In the aftermath of COVID-19 and its persistence in the country the disbursements of project aid from development partners dried up during the last quarter of the outgoing fiscal year 2019-20.

The pandemic has closed down most of the economic activities across the country which also slowed down development project activities. However, ease in the lockdown by the government may lead to jack-up the project financing in the coming months.

“In spite of challenging circumstances, the Ministry of Economic Affairs through its vigorous efforts has managed to secure external inflows of $1.903 billion during the month of June, 2020,” the report stated.

The government received program loan of $500 million from World Bank for budgetary support, $500 million each from Asian Development Bank (ADB) & Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for scaling up spending on health and social protection to mitigate Covid-19 adverse effects. The aforementioned program loans are also expected to build foreign exchange reserves and stabilise Pak rupee against the US dollar.

The total receipt of $10.662 billion constitutes $4 billion or 37 percent as program/budgetary support assistance from Asian Development Bank, World Bank, Korea and UK to restructure Pakistan’s economy; $3.373 billion (32 percent) as foreign commercial borrowing to repay maturing international Sukuk and other foreign commercial loans; and $1.694 billion (16 percent) as project assistance to finance its development projects activities for improving the socioeconomic development of the country and for asset creation. The remaining $1.583 billion (15 percent) were received for commodity financing.

The bilateral and multilateral development partners have disbursed $6.521 billion of foreign economic assistance during fiscal year 2019-20 against the budgetary allocation of $4.758 billion for fiscal year 2019-20 on concessional terms with longer maturity.

Amongst the multilateral development partners, Asian Development Bank provided $2.824 billion including the ADB's budgetary support loans amounting to $2.3 billion to address fiscal imbalances, ensure macro-economic stability and secure financial sustainability in the country. Islamic Development Bank disbursed $815 million under the oil credit facility out of $1.1 billion budgeted for the fiscal year 2019-20. The World Bank disbursed $1.376 billion against the budgetary allocation of $1.163 billion.

While from bilateral sources, the leading donors were China ($487 million), UK ($128 million), Korea ($96 million) and USA ($75 million). Saudi Arabia has given $768 million worth of oil against the annual credit facility of $3.2 billion.

During July-May, 2019-20 total servicing of external public debt was $8.976 billion against the annual repayment estimates of $10.423 billion for the entire fiscal year. Of which, $7.361 billion (82 percent of total external public debt servicing) was repaid as principal and $1.615 billion (18 percent) as interest on the outstanding stock of external public debt.

Around 61 percent of total external public debt repaid during Fiscal Year 2019-20 constitutes the repayments of some of the foreign commercial loans and international Sukuk which were obtained/issued by the previous government, the EAD report maintained.

During the first eleven months of current fiscal year, the government settled $3.712 billion worth of foreign commercial loans and repaid $1 billion worth of international Sukuk issued in December, 2014. Similarly the government has also repaid $1.923 billion to multilateral and $725 million to bilateral development partners. Considering foreign exchange constraints, financing of development projects and repayments of these huge external public debts compel the incumbent government to further borrow from multiple sources.

For the period July-May, 2019-20, net transfers to the government were ($986) million. Negative net transfers mainly came due to repayments of commercial loans and Sukuks obtained/issued by the former governments. Interestingly, the stock of external loans which was obtained on market based instruments has declined by $2.639 billion and the share of concessional external loans with longer maturity increased by $1.748 billion.