NAB law amends: Govt asked, Opp assured of meaningful talks

ISLAMABAD: The deadlock between government and opposition on the issue of NAB law amendments is not expected to prolong, as the influential 'friends' are keen to get the issue settled for much-needed political and economic stability.

Informed sources told The News that the government will agree to changes - far more than what it has suggested in its proposed draft shared with the opposition.

The opposition parties are also in contact with the friends and feel assured that this time despite the initial hiccups, there would be a meaningful discussion between the two sides on the matter. A cabinet member confirmed to The News that this time the government has been told by the friends to engage opposition for much-needed amendments to the NAB law without achieving which neither political stability could be attained nor the bureaucracy and businessmen would feel secure.

The cabinet member, who is a member of the government team that is negotiating the NAB law amendment issue with the opposition, however insisted that even friends do not want to make the anti-graft body toothless.

He said that the government is willing to compromise on much-abused NAB power to arrest besides addressing other procedural issues like reducing the period of remand. He, however, said that excluding serious offences as suggested by the opposition’s draft is not acceptable.

The government source said that it is also not acceptable to the government to restrict the NAB from going beyond five years in cases of corruption, as is the desire of the opposition parties.

An important opposition leader, who is a member of the committee that was recently constituted to discuss the NAB law amendments, when approached told The News that the opposition had joined the discussions with the government on the issue after they were assured by friends that the government would be serious this time.

Following the same assurance, the opposition had handed over its draft amendment bill to the friends. The opposition source said that even though in their initial interaction between government and opposition a deadlock hit the negotiations, yet there is a hope for meeting again on the issue because the friends are hopeful.

On the NAB law amendment issue, the ruling party does not want to go too far insisting that weakening the Bureau would mean negation of PTI’s manifesto which promised ruthless accountability and zero tolerance for corruption.

Opposition, however, views that NAB is an institution that has been repeatedly used for persecution and political victimisation of opposition voices. It is said that even if the NAB’s power to arrest is clipped, there would still be a lot that would be abused by the Bureau to harass and hound the opposition.

Comparison of the draft bills of both the sides, however, show that the government and the opposition are at least on the same page as far as securing the civil bureaucracy and businessmen from the injustices of the NAB.

According to a source, next month – August - will be critical for NAB law amendments, as the government would try to complete its FATF related legislation by end of next month. The government knows that consensus legislation on FATF related laws will require consensus related changes in the NAB law.