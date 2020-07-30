Haj begins amid pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MAKKAH: Mask-clad Muslims began the Haj on Wednesday, circling Islam´s holiest site along socially distanced paths in the smallest pilgrimage in modern history as the Saudi hosts strive to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.
The Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, is usually one of the world´s largest religious gatherings. But this year only up to 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will participate in the ritual, a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million pilgrims from around the world that attended last year.
Pilgrims walked into Makkah´s Grand Mosque to begin the ritual with their first "tawaf", the circumambulation of the Kaaba, a large cubic structure draped in gold-embroidered cloth towards which Muslims around the world pray.
