NAB law calls for deciding cases in 30 days: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday again observed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has incompetent officers who are unable to conduct any inquiry and delay in decisions on cases starts from the NAB office, reports Geo News.

The apex court issued its written order in the July 23 hearing of a suo motu case on delay in NAB cases. The court held that the NAB office itself was responsible for delay in deciding corruption references since its officials are not competent.

The NAB officers do not possess enough expertise to conduct proper inquiries/investigations and it seems that no measure was in place on the basis of which such inquiries/investigations are examined, the written order said.

The Supreme Court had sought a reply from NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on delay in decisions on 1,226 cases since 20 years. The NAB chairman had submitted his reply to the court on July 23.

The SC written order said the hearing is not started in court on references made on faulty investigations. There is no content based on required evidence in the reference. It is because of this reason that cases are delayed, so the NAB chairman should himself examine the content before approval of a reference.

The Supreme Court said the NAB chairman should ensure that a reference enters the trial court with full evidence and content. According to the NAB law, a case should be decided in 30 days. The legislature fixed 30 days so that the court could easily decide a case.

The written order stated that if the NAB chairman thinks he does not have a good team, he should take prompt steps to change it, adding the court expects the NAB chairman would submit further response during the next hearing.

The apex court further observed that Amanaullah Kanrani had pointed out that rules of Section 34 of the NAB Ordinance have not been framed so far and that the affairs under this section are still being run under the SOPs. The NAB needs to make its own rules as SOPs are no alternative to rules, the court added.

The order expressed the expectation that the NAB chairman would frame the rules by the next date of hearing, adding the rules would be available for review by the court.

According to the law ministry’s report about increasing the number of accountability courts, the government has started work to that effect, the order noted.