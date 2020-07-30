Ahmad Awais again appointed advocate general Punjab

LAHORE: The provincial government has once again appointed senior lawyer Ahmad Awais as advocate general of Punjab.

A notification issued Wednesday said, “Punjab governor is pleased to appoint Supreme Court advocate Ahmad Awais as Advocate General, Punjab, with immediate effect in public interest”.

The office of the principal law officer has been lying vacant since resignation by Ahmad Jamal Sukhera in February this year. Sukhera was appointed on April 16, 2019 following resignation by Ahmad Awais.

Awais had resigned after contempt proceedings were initiated against him by a full bench of the Lahore High Court.

He was served with a contempt notice for creating a scene in the courtroom and trying to pressurise the bench at the time of announcement of a verdict against the second JIT on Model Town incident.

He opted to tender resignation instead of an apology and accused the members of the bench of committing misconduct. The three-judge bench had discharged the contempt proceedings showing judicial restraint.