34 more deaths from coronavirus reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 34 more deaths from coronavirus and 1,074 infections were reported in Pakistan on Wednesday after which the death toll increased to 5,915 and infections rose to 277,117.

Punjab has so far reported 2,133 deaths, Sindh 2,189 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,192 deaths, Balochistan 136, Gilgit-Baltistan 50, Islamabad 165, and Azad Kashmir has reported 50 deaths, Geo News reported. The number of coronavirus cases has reached 92,452 in Punjab after the registration of 173 new cases during the last 24 hours. Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday the death toll has reached 2,133 after the death of eight corona patients in the province during the same period while the total of recovered patients are 82,592. As many as 86 new cases were reported in Lahore, 34 in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala, three in Sialkot, three in Gujrat, two in Hafizabad, one in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Multan, two in Vehari, eight in Faisalabad, one in Rahimyar Khan, eight in Sargodha, six in Bahawalpur, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, three in Sahiwal, one in Okara and one in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Health Department has so far conducted 713,688 tests for COVID-19, while 82,592 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.