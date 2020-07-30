No NRO for anybody: Shibli Meets Buzdar

LAHORE: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz has said no concession like the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) will be given to anybody at any cost.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Sundas Foundation on Wednesday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not deviate from its principled stance of holding the corrupt accountable for their misdeeds. To a question about the PPP, PML-N resolve to fight against the government, he said the opposition parties want a bargain over amendments to NAB laws. He said the government would not take any dictation form dishonest opposition leaders.

To a question about the illegal NOC given to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother, Shibli said such cases are the worst examples of political appointments. He said Ziaur Rehman, brother of the JUIF chief, did not qualify on merit to be appointed as deputy commissioner. He said there also had been a similar precedent in the past when a matriculate person was appointed chairman of the OGDCL. He said how the country could prosper as long as such practices continue. Responding to a question, the minister said the government will ensure passage of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Bill in the parliament. He said FATF laws are for the country. He said neither any minus-one nor minus-two formula was under consideration and stated that everyone siding with the PTI is siding with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Imran is a charismatic leader and no one could even imagine the party without him.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

Both agreed to effectively project the government performance. The CM said the government's two-year performance is much better than in the last three decades.