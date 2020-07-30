Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IOJ&K

HELD JAMMU: In Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred two youth and injured another during a military operation in Nowshera area of the district. Earlier, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along LoC on Tuesday, resulting in serious injuries to three civilians.