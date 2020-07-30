Opposition takes on govt in Senate over ICJ, FATF ordinances

ISLAMABAD: The government came under scathing criticism in the Senate on Wednesday for allegedly facilitating Indian spy and terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav, undermining the Parliament and making it irrelevant by legislations through ordinances.

The PPP Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman regretted that it was the PTI which had made the Indian spy’s issue so controversial and emphasised that the government should have given them the briefing in an in-camera session or through house committees on the sensitive issue of the spy. “But you don’t want to talk through the Parliament. The way we are being treated is contempt of the Parliament,” she asserted.

Sherry Rehman objected to ordinances despite sessions of both the houses of the Parliament being underway and regretted that the government had made it an unfortunate tradition not to follow the laid down procedure about legislation. She retorted that presenting the ordinances during the session was an insult to Parliament.

Former chairman of the Senate and senior leader of the PPP Mian Raza Rabbani criticised the bill on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), saying: “It seems like our strings are in the hands of the international financial establishment.” He said that the FATF bill was passed in violation of the constitutional and fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan at the behest of the international establishment. Rabbani said that the dignity of the Parliament still existed today. Under the Constitution, he pointed out, the Parliament is supreme, as it took historic decisions which strengthened the nation and the federation. The Senate in particular stood up against the dictatorship of Zia and Musharraf and today he was wondering what had happened to the Parliament now.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem said that Pakistan had accepted the International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision regarding Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and had to comply with the FATF as a responsible nation-state. He also said that the Indian spy and terrorist was not being given any concessions. He claimed that Pakistan had won the case in ICJ by 80-90 percent, while the 20 percent decision was that we should enact a law of review and re-consideration of our own choosing in this context.

As many as six ordinances were laid before the House, including; The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020, The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, The Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, and The Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. Likewise, two amendments bills were also tabled in the House, namely the Anti-Terrorist Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the United Nations Security Council Act, 1948 (Amendment) Bill and referred to the concerned committees. The House will now meet today at 11 am.