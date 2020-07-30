Man sets his wife on fire

NAWABSHAH: A man doused petrol on his wife, mother of two children, and set her on fire and fled the scene leaving her wife in critical condition.

The incident occurred in village Ghulam Hyder Mari, where accused Zakir Mari committed the heinous crime. The woman was immediately shifted to the People’s Medical Hospital, Nawabshah in critical condition.

According to the police, the woman was insisting on going to the house of her parents which infuriated Zaki. The woman told the media that she feels insecure from her husband and demanded protection.