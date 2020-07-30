Two alleged killers of minor held

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two alleged killers of a minor boy in Darra Pezu.

Briefing reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdur Rauf Babar Qaiserani said that after lodging the missing report of the minor, Asadullah, the police launched search in the area. He said that the police arrested dozens of suspects in the case, adding, during interrogation two of them identified as Inam and Ali Bahadur confessed to have committed the murder. Both the accused were produced before the media. The father of the victim, Matiullah, and grandfather, besides DSP Headquarters Azmat Bangash and DSP Naurang Circle Iqbal Mohmand, were also present. Later, the father of the victim told the media that his family was satisfied with the police performance, adding, his wife had vowed to commit suicide if the accused were released on bail.