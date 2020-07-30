‘Coronavirus SOPs to be ensured in cattle markets’

LALAMUSA: Provincial Minister of Punjab for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dareshak Tuesday said implementation of coronavirus SOPs will be ensured in cattle markets to protect health of visitors.

The minister stated this during his visit to the Cattle Market Lalamusa and Bole. Dreshak reviewed the facilities provided to buyers in the cattle market and also enquired from citizens about facilities. He said citizens must adopt precautionary measures on Eid to slow the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The object to set up temporary cattle sale points outside the city is for the safety of citizens, he said. He expressed hope that citizens must cooperate with administration and adopt safety measures.