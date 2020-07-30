Shopkeepers in Punjab flout nine-day lockdown

PAKPATTAN: Shopkeepers and traders in Pakpattan and other adjoining areas Wednesday ignored nine-day coronavirus induced lockdown regulations. They kept open their business and shops and continued playing hide and seek with authorities. Later on, traders and shopkeepers staged a demonstration against the lockdown. Authorities fined several shopkeepers on charges of violating Covid-19 SOPs.

Meanwhile, Market Committee Pakpattan administration imposed tax on animals and fine on mask-averse people. Reportedly, the market committee workers are receiving Rs 500 per animal and Rs100 per goat or sheep and Rs 100 from a person without a mask.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad police Wednesday arrested 60 shopkeepers on charges of opening their shops on the first day of the smart lockdown. The shopkeepers and traders resented the arrest of shopkeepers of Makki Market, Karkhana Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Goal Cloth and Karyana Goal and staged a demonstration against their detention outside city police station. The traders warned the authorities to release shopkeepers in 24 hours otherwise they would stage a hunger strike camp in chowk clock tower.

Meanwhile, majority of shopkeepers and traders of Satiana Road, Jhal Khanoana, Abdullahpur, Jaranwala Road, Jhnag Road and Jinnah Colony did not shut their business. Only some shops of the areas partially closed down the shops but re-opened after noon. However, big shops and shopping plazas and markets in these and other localities of the city remained closed.