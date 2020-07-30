South Waziristan begins revamping health infrastructure

PESHAWAR: District administration South Waziristan has started an organized campaign to mark and revamp the health infrastructure and facilities after conducting a survey in all the three subdivisions of the district.

Speaking to The News, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan said that during a visit to several health facilities, around 43 health employees were found absent from duty and notices were issued to them.

“During marking process, the administration staff writes all the staff names and their designations on the entrance to the health facility, along with a phone number for complaints regarding any missing facilities, absenteeism or mistreatment by the staff,” the official added.

As per the survey, he said that 21 partially damaged and 29 completely damaged health facilities needed rehabilitation in the district, 18 vacancies of BPS-18 and 56 posts of BPS-17 need to be filled, while electrification and ambulance service are also needed for the Category –D Hospital Toi Khula.

During the surprise visits, the deputy commissioner said that only two of the nine staff members were found present at Civil Dispensary Chagmalai, all the nine staffers were absent at BHU Bangesh Wala, only nine of the total 31 staffers were present at THQ Hospital Maula Khan Serai, while only four of the total nine staffers were found present at BHU Barwand. “All the absent employees have been issued notices and action would be taken against them,” he added.

He said the health facilities in the tribal district include one DHQ Hospital, five Category-D Hospitals, four Civil Hospitals, 16 BHU Basic Health Units, 56 dispensaries, 50 Sub-Health Units and two Mother and Child Health (MCH) Centres.